‘France Libre 24’ – online media masquerades as France 24

The media landscape online is becoming ever more cluttered and noisy and it’s not always easy to distinguish established, reliable media from outfits set up with other goals in mind. We take a look at investigation into one French-language news website that sounds suspiciously like our own news channel. Also, former Presidential candidate Ségolène Royal is in a dispute with the Macron government that could see her lose her position as Ambassador to the North and South Poles.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en