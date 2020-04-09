France lockdown: Police step up enforcement measures

In France, school break has begun in parts of the country.

The Easter holidays coincide with warmer weather and the French government is concerned people will attempt to go on holiday.

They are warning people not to break the lockdown and risk spreading the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

