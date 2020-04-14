France: Louis Vuitton switches workshops to mask production amid COVID-19 outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

French fashion giant Louis Vuitton has begun producing non-surgical masks at its purse production facility in the French town of Sainte-Florence, as can be seen in footage from Wednesday, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke visited the workshop and spoke with workers on the floor, while remarking how much quieter the building was than normal.

“It’s the first time I see a workshop without any noise, without any background noises, when one arrives in a workshop that’s the first thing that your senses note, is the noise,” said Burke.

Three hundred Louis Vuitton leatherworkers have been working across France to meet the French government’s request to manufacture masks to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, France registered 137,877 coronavirus cases and 14,967 related deaths as of Tuesday evening.

