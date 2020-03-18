France: Luxury perfume factories produce hydroalcoholic gels amid coronavirus pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In response to the shortage of sanitizers in French hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French luxury conglomerate LVMH started producing hydroalcoholic gels at its perfume and makeup factories, as footage filmed in Saint-Jean-de-Braye, on Monday shows.

“The goal is to produce the famous hydroalcoholic gel in our assembly lines in Guerlain, Dior and Givenchy since cosmetic factories and pharmaceutical factories are located close to one another and they sometimes use the same recipes,” explained Marc-Antoine Jamet, Secretary General of LVMH group.

The company intends to deliver the sanitizers to those hospitals that need them the most.

“We are currently working on expanding the offer to more hospitals for which we are currently assessing the situation with the Ministry of Health, the cabinet of Olivier Veran [Minister for Solidarity and Health]. For now, it’s an agreement between the AP-HP [hospital trust] which needed more sanitizers and the LVMH group,” added Jamet.

“Since last weekend, we have been adapting the skincare packaging lines to produce and package hydroalcoholic gels,” said Nicolas Ambolet, Industrial Director at Parfums Christian Dior.

The shortage of hydroalcoholic gels in Parisian hospitals means that LVMH is reportedly expected to produce up to 12 tonnes of the product per week.

