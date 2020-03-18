-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Luxury perfume factories produce hydroalcoholic gels amid coronavirus pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: LVMH
In response to the shortage of sanitizers in French hospitals due to the coronavirus outbreak, the French luxury conglomerate LVMH started producing hydroalcoholic gels at its perfume and makeup factories, as footage filmed in Saint-Jean-de-Braye, on Monday shows.
“The goal is to produce the famous hydroalcoholic gel in our assembly lines in Guerlain, Dior and Givenchy since cosmetic factories and pharmaceutical factories are located close to one another and they sometimes use the same recipes,” explained Marc-Antoine Jamet, Secretary General of LVMH group.
The company intends to deliver the sanitizers to those hospitals that need them the most.
“We are currently working on expanding the offer to more hospitals for which we are currently assessing the situation with the Ministry of Health, the cabinet of Olivier Veran [Minister for Solidarity and Health]. For now, it’s an agreement between the AP-HP [hospital trust] which needed more sanitizers and the LVMH group,” added Jamet.
“Since last weekend, we have been adapting the skincare packaging lines to produce and package hydroalcoholic gels,” said Nicolas Ambolet, Industrial Director at Parfums Christian Dior.
The shortage of hydroalcoholic gels in Parisian hospitals means that LVMH is reportedly expected to produce up to 12 tonnes of the product per week.
Mandatory Credit: LVMH
Video ID: 20200317-080
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-080
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly