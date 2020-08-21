-
France: Lyon fans face off with police after Bayern defeat
Lyon football club supporters took to the streets of Lyon on Wednesday night, following the defeat of their team to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final game.
The angry hooligans can be seen launching metal chairs – traditionally set on squares of French cities for rest -, firing petards in the city centre and booing Bayern supporters.
The police were deployed in the area to maintain confrontations under control.
Although FC Lyon hosted the game, the team lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich, losing its ticket to the finals to its Bavarian rival.
