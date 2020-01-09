-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Lyon”s streets engulfed in tear gas as thousands protest pension reforms
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Tens of thousands took part in pension reform protests in Lyon on Thursday as major nationwide strikes enter their 36th day.
“Hospitals are in a catastrophic situation. We can not properly take care of the patients anymore.” said a nurse at the protest.
A lawyer warned that legal fees may rise as a result of the reform, and that some areas of the country may be left without enough law professionals. The lack of skilled health workers is already a problem in some rural areas in France.
Footage shows riot police trying to disperse the chanting crowd with tear gas and protesters kicking tear gas canisters back towards the police. Some 11,000 people took part in the protest in Lyon according to the police, while the CGT union claimed the number is as high as 27,000.
The nationwide strike which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions. The reforms attempt to overhaul France’s pension system into a universal system that will see pay-outs calculated from whole careers rather than the current last five years of activity. The pension age will also be increased from 62 to 64.
Video ID: 20200109-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200109-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly