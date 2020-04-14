France: Macron announces extension of nationwide lockdown until May 11

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

French President Emmanuel Macron announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 11 in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, while addressing the nation in Paris on Monday.

“Hope is reborn, I told you, yes, but nothing is certain. In the Great East as in Ile de France, hospital services are saturated. Everywhere, in France and overseas, the system is under tension. And the epidemic is not yet under control. We must, therefore, continue our efforts and continue to apply the rules. The more they are respected, the more they will save lives,” said Macron.

“Our borders with non-European countries will remain closed. We will then deploy all the means necessary to protect the population,” he added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, France registered 137,875 coronavirus cases and 14,986 related deaths.

