France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Olympique de Marseille fans took to the streets of the French city to celebrate after their classic rivals Paris Saint Germain (PSG) conceded defeat in the final match of UEFA Champions League on Sunday.

Video ID: 20200824-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-011

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly