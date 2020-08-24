-
Germany: Navalny”s wife arrives at Charite hospital in Berlin - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy: Sicily governor announces closure of migrants reception centres over COVID threat - about 1 hour ago
-
Syria: Firefighters tackle blaze after suspected gas pipeline attack near Damascus - about 1 hour ago
-
USA: Protesters put pressure on on Postmaster General at rally outside his home in DC - about 1 hour ago
-
New Zealand: Sentencing begins for Christchurch mosques gunman - about 1 hour ago
-
Israel: Pompeo meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem on first stop of Middle East tour - 2 hours ago
-
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Bomb attacks in southern Philippines kill at least 10 - 2 hours ago
-
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives update on the COVID-19 pandemic | LIVE - 2 hours ago
France: Marseille fans celebrate PSG”s defeat in UCL final
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Olympique de Marseille fans took to the streets of the French city to celebrate after their classic rivals Paris Saint Germain (PSG) conceded defeat in the final match of UEFA Champions League on Sunday.
Video ID: 20200824-011
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200824-011
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly