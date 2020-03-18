France: Mass exodus from Paris as country goes on lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of people were filmed departing from the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris to flee the capital before a 15-day coronavirus lockdown came into effect on Tuesday.

Footage shows people with bags in waiting rooms, followed by them boarding trains to leave the capital city. Furthermore, footage shows empty metro stations and the famous Trocadero overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

France is the third-worst affected country in Europe and has reported 148 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,633 infections, according to the latest numbers.

