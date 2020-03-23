France: Massive queue piles up near Marseille hospital as people wait for coronavirus testing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Queues are stretching down sidewalks in front of the the IHU Mediterranee Infection hospital in Marseille, as scores of people wait for COVID-19 screening.

Footage taken from a moving vehicle shows a long line of patients wearing masks and queuing patiently while respecting the recommended safety distance among infected.

