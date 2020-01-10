France: Mourners pay tribute to victims of 2015 kosher supermarket attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Paris marked the fifth anniversary of the deadly attack on the Hypercacher supermarket in the French capital on Thursday.

A memorial ceremony was organised by the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF). French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo were in attendance of the ceremony.

Mourners lit candles in memory of the victims who were killed in the attack.

The attack on the kosher supermarket in Porte de Vincennes (20th arrondissement of Paris) was carried out by Amedy Coulibaly, who pledged allegiance to the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL). Four people, all of whom were Jews, were killed in the attack. The attack took place on January 9, 2015, only two days after the Charlie Hebdo shooting.

Video ID: 20200110-001

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-001

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly