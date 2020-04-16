France: Notre Dame bell rings marking first fire anniv.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Notre Dame cathedral’s bell was heard ringing in Paris on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of the devastating fire that ripped through the cathedral.

The bell rang at 20:00 local time (18:00 GMT), when people in Paris usually applaud medical workers fighting against the coronavirus outbreak.

The cathedral’s spire and frame were destroyed in a blaze on April 15, 2019. More than 900 million euros ($887 million) have been promised in donations to restore the historic monument with the process expected to last for at least six years.

Renovation works on the cathedral were halted on March 15 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but the Catholic church leaders held a small Good Friday mass in the cathedral on April 10 amid France’s coronavirus lockdown.​

