-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Numerous vehicles burnt in NYE “tradition” in Strasbourg
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: @stephanebourhis
Numerous vehicles were burnt as they had been set on fire in Strasbourg on New Year’s Eve, as footage from Wednesday shows. Torching cars has become what media calls a ‘tradition’ in some of the poor French neighborhoods.
The footage shows cars, most of them burnt, some damaged, standing near houses in residential areas.
The total number of burnt vehicles is yet unknown. The reported number of vehicles burnt across France last year was more than 1000.
Mandatory credit: @stephanebourhis
Video ID: 20200102-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200102-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly