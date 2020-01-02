France: Numerous vehicles burnt in NYE “tradition” in Strasbourg

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Numerous vehicles were burnt as they had been set on fire in Strasbourg on New Year’s Eve, as footage from Wednesday shows. Torching cars has become what media calls a ‘tradition’ in some of the poor French neighborhoods.

The footage shows cars, most of them burnt, some damaged, standing near houses in residential areas.

The total number of burnt vehicles is yet unknown. The reported number of vehicles burnt across France last year was more than 1000.

