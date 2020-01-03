France: One dead and several injured after knife attack near Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

One person was killed and three were injured following a knife attack by an attacker in a Paris suburb, in Villrejuif, on Friday.

Footage shows police lockdown and emergency vehicles on-site following the attack.

Police reportedly gave chase and fatally shot the attacker.

Video ID: 20200103-024

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-024

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly