France: Onnaing Toyota plant first in country to reopen as workers head back to assembly line

Workers of the Onnaing Toyota plant in the north of France headed back to the assembly line on Tuesday, making it the first vehicle producer to reopen in the country that still remains under lockdown due to coronavirus.

Footage filmed at the plant shows workers putting on protective masks and having their temperatures checked before heading into the production complex.

Some of those heading back to work were not at all pleased about the decision, as head of the French Labour Union CGT at Toyota, Eric Pecqeur explained.

“We’re not safe. On March 17, because the disease threatened to develop here, management was forced to close the factory. And today the situation of the epidemic in the country is worse, since yesterday we passed 20,000 dead,” he said.

“Toyota’s management is irresponsible. In reality, they take responsibility for relaunching the epidemic not only among workers and their families, but also in the region,” Pecquer added.

On the other hand, team leader Sabine Schweitzer seemed to be optimistic.

“I think that we have to pay attention to all the distance measures to avoid being contaminated, but I know that we are going to work in good security conditions, so there is no problem,” she said.

According to reports, the plant will begin with a gradual return to a single shift per day, rotating between workers. France remains under lockdown until at least May 11.

