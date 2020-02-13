France opens probe into Maltese journalist’s murder

To determine if any link between French financial dealings and corruption in Malta, French justice officials have opened an investigation in connection with the 2017 murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The family of Caruana Galizia have filed a complaint in France, asking for prosecutors to take a closer look at Jorgen Fenech, in custody over his alleged role in Caruana Galizia’s murder.

