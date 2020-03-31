France: Orly airport in Paris closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Orly airport in the south of Paris is closing at midnight on Tuesday due to the health crisis surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had trouble getting here because there were no flights. Everything has been cancelled. I took a connecting flight from Alicante to Barcelona and from Barcelona to here. We had to sleep at the airport for 2 days, well 1 and a half day exactly,” said a local traveller.

“I was doing an Erasmus here, a university exchange in Bordeaux. But since it was difficult to stay here, I’m coming back earlier to be safe at home without being stranded here,” explained one passenger from Spain.

The handful of companies that still operate at Orly will be transferred to Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport, itself heavily affected by the crisis.

Only state and medical flights will continue to use Orly.

