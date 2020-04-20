France: Overnight riots in Paris suburb after motorcycle incident involving police

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Tensions with police continued on Sunday evening in the French commune of Villeneuve-la-Garenne, in Paris’s northern suburbs, where a motorcyclist’s collision with an unmarked police car had resulted in scuffles with residents the day before.

According to reports citing residents, scuffles began around midnight and lasted for about an hour. Law enforcement personnel dispatched to the scene reportedly used tear gas.

Footage from early on Monday morning shows fires, the remains of a burnt vehicle and police officers patrolling the area.

On Saturday evening, a 30-year-old man was injured in the leg after reportedly hitting the open door of an unmarked police car, under circumstances that are still unclear.

Police said it opened the door to check on the man, who was allegedly driving at high speed and without a helmet and allegedly ran over one of them before hitting their vehicle.

According to videos posted on Twitter, residents said that the car door was purposely opened to stop the biker.

The biker was successfully operated on on Sunday and declared his intent to press charges against the police on Monday, according to reports citing his family and lawyers.

After the accident, scuffles reportedly broke out between the police and about fifty people.

Video ID: 20200420-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly