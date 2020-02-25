-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Paris court delays fraud trial for former PM Fillon
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Former French prime minister Francois Fillon appeared in court alongside his wife Penelope in Paris on Monday, over claims he used public funds to pay her spouse for a fake job as his parliamentary assistant.
Fillon was seen entering the courthouse under police escort and amid a heavy media presence. The trial was then postponed to Wednesday in solidarity with lawyers who are protesting against the government’s planned pension reform, at the request of Fillon’s lawyer.
Fillon is accused of misappropriating over one million euros in public funds paid to his wife and other family members between 1998 and 2013. The former prime minister denied any wrongdoing and said his wife’s work for him would be proven at trial.
Fillon, who served as prime minister under French president Nicolas Sarkozy between 2007 and 2012,
faces up to ten years in jail and a one million euros fine if found guilty.
Video ID: 20200224-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200224-061
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly