France: Paris court delays fraud trial for former PM Fillon

Former French prime minister Francois Fillon appeared in court alongside his wife Penelope in Paris on Monday, over claims he used public funds to pay her spouse for a fake job as his parliamentary assistant.

Fillon was seen entering the courthouse under police escort and amid a heavy media presence. The trial was then postponed to Wednesday in solidarity with lawyers who are protesting against the government’s planned pension reform, at the request of Fillon’s lawyer.

Fillon is accused of misappropriating over one million euros in public funds paid to his wife and other family members between 1998 and 2013. The former prime minister denied any wrongdoing and said his wife’s work for him would be proven at trial.

Fillon, who served as prime minister under French president Nicolas Sarkozy between 2007 and 2012,

faces up to ten years in jail and a one million euros fine if found guilty.

