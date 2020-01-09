France: Paris crippled by strikes and protests over pension reforms

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Paris saw scenes of chaos on Thursday, as an estimated 800,000 took to the streets to demonstrate on top of a transportation strike over proposed pension reforms.

Footage shows tear gas being deployed and extensive riot police presence. Flares were used throughout the protest.

The nationwide strike which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.

The Attac movement performed ‘A Cause De Macron,’ a parody of a popular French song from ten years ago, to highlight the greater strain that will be put on women if the reforms are put into place.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions. The reforms attempt to overhaul France’s pension system into a universal system that will see pay-outs calculated from whole careers rather than the current last five years of activity. The pension age will also be increased from 62 to 64.

Video ID: 20200109-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200109-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly