France: Paris luxury shops fence up amid coronavirus lockdown

Paris haute couture fashion shops installed metal gates to protect the luxury stores and their expensive contents amid a prolonged lockdown imposed by the French authorities, as seen in footage from Sunday.

Paris’ iconic ‘Golden triangle’ and the Champs Elysees avenue, which used to be a shopping Mecca for fashionistas from all around the world, can be seen completely deserted, while windows and doors of the luxury shops in the area have reinforced metal gates and fences in an attempt to protect the businesses from potential vandalism or looting.

The luxury industry is expecting a sizable downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, due to the lockdown and travel restrictions preventing domestic and international shoppers from from hitting the stores. Fashion weeks, along with other major fashion events have been cancelled around the world due to the COVID-19 emergency.

