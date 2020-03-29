-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Paris luxury shops fence up amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Paris haute couture fashion shops installed metal gates to protect the luxury stores and their expensive contents amid a prolonged lockdown imposed by the French authorities, as seen in footage from Sunday.
Paris’ iconic ‘Golden triangle’ and the Champs Elysees avenue, which used to be a shopping Mecca for fashionistas from all around the world, can be seen completely deserted, while windows and doors of the luxury shops in the area have reinforced metal gates and fences in an attempt to protect the businesses from potential vandalism or looting.
The luxury industry is expecting a sizable downturn as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, due to the lockdown and travel restrictions preventing domestic and international shoppers from from hitting the stores. Fashion weeks, along with other major fashion events have been cancelled around the world due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Video ID: 20200329-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly