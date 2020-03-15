France: Paris Mayor Hidalgo leaves polling station as local elections proceed despite coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The incumbent socialist Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo left the 15th arrondissement’s municipal hall on Sunday, after having cast her vote in France’s local elections in the French capital.

According to the latest opinion polling Hidalgo is tied with her chief opponent, former Justice Minister Rachida Dati of the centre-right Republicans party.

In the likely event that no candidate wins an outright majority in Sunday’s mayoral election, a second round runoff between all the contenders who won at least 10 percent of the vote will take place.

Municipal elections are taking place across France’s roughly 35,000 communes on Sunday despite a government ordered lockdown due to the coronavirus, which came into force at midnight, although turnout is expected to be reduced as a result.

Under the order, all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops were closed across France to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. There are 4,499 confirmed cases in the country, and 91 infected people have died.

Video ID: 20200315-015

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200315-015

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly