-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Paris Mayor Hidalgo leaves polling station as local elections proceed despite coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The incumbent socialist Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo left the 15th arrondissement’s municipal hall on Sunday, after having cast her vote in France’s local elections in the French capital.
According to the latest opinion polling Hidalgo is tied with her chief opponent, former Justice Minister Rachida Dati of the centre-right Republicans party.
In the likely event that no candidate wins an outright majority in Sunday’s mayoral election, a second round runoff between all the contenders who won at least 10 percent of the vote will take place.
Municipal elections are taking place across France’s roughly 35,000 communes on Sunday despite a government ordered lockdown due to the coronavirus, which came into force at midnight, although turnout is expected to be reduced as a result.
Under the order, all bars, restaurants and non-essential shops were closed across France to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. There are 4,499 confirmed cases in the country, and 91 infected people have died.
Video ID: 20200315-015
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200315-015
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly