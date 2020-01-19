France: Paris Opera artists perform outdoor concert in support of pension strikes

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Musicians from the Paris Opera staged an outdoor concert on Saturday in the French capital as part of their continuing strike action over the government’s pension reform proposals.

Under the slogan ‘Art on strike’, performers walked out of the Palais Garnier, greeted by demonstrators cheering and applauding, and played Berlioz and Bizet masterpieces.

Striking Paris Opera dancer, Yann, said the concert was a way to show the government the common discontent with the reform.

“We try to be heard through what we can do best, through the art, because it is a powerful weapon,” he added.

Opera artists were supported by other theatre crews such as the famous Comedie Francaise, whose striking actors hung banners proclaiming their solidarity.

A nation-wide strike against pension reforms which started in December – the largest to hit the country in years – breathed new life into the Yellow Vests movement, which has seen tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets every Saturday since November 2018.

