France: Parisians applaud health workers amid coronavirus lockdown

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Parisians in the 13th district of the city staged a flashmob, on Tuesday, appearing at their windows and balconies to applaud doctors, nurses and caregivers for their efforts in battling the coronavirus outbreak.

France has 7,730 cases of coronavirus infections and 175 deaths. Globally, the recorded number of cases since the start of the outbreak reached 197,159 at the time of writing.

Video ID: 20200317-073

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-073

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly