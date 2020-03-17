-
France: Parisians applaud health workers amid coronavirus lockdown
Parisians in the 13th district of the city staged a flashmob, on Tuesday, appearing at their windows and balconies to applaud doctors, nurses and caregivers for their efforts in battling the coronavirus outbreak.
France has 7,730 cases of coronavirus infections and 175 deaths. Globally, the recorded number of cases since the start of the outbreak reached 197,159 at the time of writing.
Video ID: 20200317-073
