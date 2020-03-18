-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
France: Parisians take to their balconies to boost morale amid coronavirus lockdown
Parisians were seen making noise and playing music from their balconies in the French capital on Wednesday night, after French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 15-day lockdown the day before.
People can be heard paying “When the saints go marching in” and cheering.
According to the latest reports by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), at least 214,000 people have been infected by the COVID-19 worldwide and over 8,500 people have died. There have currently been 11,973 cases confirmed in Germany with at least 28 deaths.
