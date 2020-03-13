France: Paris”s iconic Eiffel Tower closes until further notice due to coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

France’s iconic Eiffel tower has closed operations until further notice, as a preventive measure against the spreading of the coronavirus.

Footage shows the tower still illuminating the skies over Paris, where the gates can be seen empty and sign has been posted explaining the closure is due to COVID-19.

Paris’s Louvre Museum also closed until further notice on Friday.

Over 140,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak started in January, 2020. According to reports, France has slightly more than 2,800 reported cases, and 61 deaths.

