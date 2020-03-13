-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Paris”s iconic Eiffel Tower closes until further notice due to coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
France’s iconic Eiffel tower has closed operations until further notice, as a preventive measure against the spreading of the coronavirus.
Footage shows the tower still illuminating the skies over Paris, where the gates can be seen empty and sign has been posted explaining the closure is due to COVID-19.
Paris’s Louvre Museum also closed until further notice on Friday.
Over 140,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak started in January, 2020. According to reports, France has slightly more than 2,800 reported cases, and 61 deaths.
Video ID: 20200313-071
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200313-071
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly