France: Pension-reform protesters block entry to Louvre
Pension-reform protesters have blocked the entrance to the popular Louvre museum in Paris on Friday, much to the dismay of some of the potential visitors.
Footage shows the protesters being booed as upset tourists argued with the workers who were striking on the 44th consecutive day in the longest transport strike in decades. Many of the would-be visitors argued with the striking workers.
One visitor who was very angry about the strike after travelling from Auxerre said the strikers “break our freedom, they talk about their freedom, but they’re not thinking about ours.” Some visitors said they “don’t mind” that the Louvre was closed, whilst others complained they were “ready to break into the blockade.”
The Louvre reportedly attracts 30,000 visitors a day. Friday was the first time the Leonardo Da Vinci exhibition was fully closed, and also marked the 500th anniversary of his death.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions. The reforms attempt to overhaul France’s pension system into a universal system that will see pay-outs calculated from whole careers rather than the current last five years of activity. The pension age will also be increased from 62 to 64.
