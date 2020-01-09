France pension reform: Unions to hold mass protests as strike enters 36th day

France’s powerful trade unions plan to “reinvigorate” industrial action against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms with nationwide demonstrations Thursday after talks between the government and union leaders earlier this week failed to break the deadlock.

