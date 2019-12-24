Share
France pension strike cripples economy, businesses

34 mins ago

Workers unhappy with French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms are striking, bringing the capital’s rail services to a halt.

This has affected many businesses which have reported a substantial drop in earnings during the crucial holiday season.

The unions are proposing another round of nationwide strikes in January.

Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Paris.

