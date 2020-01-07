-
France: Pension strike protesters start fire outside Gare de Lyon station
A giant fire was started in the road outside Paris’s Gare de Lyon train station by protesters demonstrating against the French government’s planned pension reforms on Tuesday.
France has been paralysed by industrial action since strikes began on December 5, with unions attacking the government’s plans to introduce a universal pension system as forcing millions of private sector workers to work beyond the legal retirement age in order to get a full pension.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to be assigned a full pension. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension. Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on Tuesday.
