France: Plane carrying millions of face masks from China lands at Vatry airport

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

MANDATORY CREDIT: ECPAD; NO USE AFTER 30.04.2020

A cargo plane carrying almost 10 million face masks ordered by the French government from Chinese suppliers arrived at Chalons Vatry airport, in northeastern France, on Monday.

Footage shows the Antonov An-124 cargo plane being unloaded by staff using forklifts as police look on.

The cargo is the first instalment of an airlift between France and China which will stretch for 14 weeks, with French authorities having ordered over a billion masks from Chinese manufacturers to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

France is currently the sixth most badly affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak, with 45,169 coronavirus cases and over 3,000 deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University as of Monday.

Video ID: 20200330-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly