US-China tensions: China orders american consulate to shut following Houston closing - 10 hours ago
Greece says it will do “whatever is necessary” to defend its rights in the eastern med - 10 hours ago
France police brutality: Thousands protest over alleged police violence and racism - 10 hours ago
Huawei 5G ban: France joins US and UK in placing restrictions on chinese tech company - 10 hours ago
Hagia Sophia prayers: Iconic Istanbul building to hold first islamic service in 86 years - 10 hours ago
WHO chief hits back at Pompeo’s ‘co-opted by China’ claims - 12 hours ago
New face covering rules come into force in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 14 hours ago
Coronavirus recovery deal: Can the EU rebound? | To the point - 14 hours ago
Israel: Police clash with protesters outside Netanyahu’s residence and arrest 55 - 14 hours ago
LIVE: Protest in Chicago calls for defunding of police department as Feds expected in city - 15 hours ago
France police brutality: Thousands protest over alleged police violence and racism
People in France are taking to the streets to protest against alleged police brutality and racial violence.
While thousands of angry demonstrators have attacked the government’s response, some officials are taking part in initiatives meant to rebuild trust between people and law enforcement.
