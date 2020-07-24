France police brutality: Thousands protest over alleged police violence and racism

People in France are taking to the streets to protest against alleged police brutality and racial violence.

While thousands of angry demonstrators have attacked the government’s response, some officials are taking part in initiatives meant to rebuild trust between people and law enforcement.

Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/2nhQGgN

Latests news : http://bit.ly/EuronewsTopStories

Follow us on our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#GME