France: Police check Parisians for new regulating document on day two of lockdown

French authorities continued checking residents for a new document designed to regulate citizen movement issued by the Interior Ministry to slow the spread of coronavirus in the country, in Paris on Wednesday.

Footage shows police officers checking up on passersby at Barbes market, as well as pulling vehicles over to request presentation of the document.

The document allows work-related travel when remote work is not possible, the running of basic errands, health-related trips, visits for compelling family reasons or assistance to vulnerable people and childcare, as well as short trips near one’s home, particularly related to individual physical activity and the needs of pets.

The document can be downloaded and filled in before being printed off. Failure to follow the rules can result in fines of up to €135 ($146).

France has 7,730 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 175 fatalities so far, according to officials.

