France: Police clash with protesters in longest strike in half-century

Hundreds of protesters against the French government’s planned pension reform demonstrated in front of the La Republique En Marche party’s headquarters in Paris on Thursday.

Strikes entered its 29th day setting a record as the longest since 1968, with protesters seen clashing with police and several people detained.

“We saw grenades thrown in a street where pedestrians were. I just think of pedestrians, not even strikers. Throwing pucks, a rain of gas in front of the headquarters of the La Republique En Marche with pedestrians, without knowing who is there, without knowing if there are children, persons with disabilities, elderly,” said Anasse Kazib, Representative of SUD Rail union at SNCF.

