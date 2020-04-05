-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Police enforce COVID-19 measures as Parisians step out for spring sun
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Parisians were seen enjoying the sun and the warm spring temperatures at some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks on Sunday amid France’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Footage filmed at Sacre Coeur shows local walking up the stairs leading to the church as well as a group of police officers performing ID checks. People walking and jogging by the Seine were also recorded.
On March 17 France imposed a total lockdown for fifteen days which has been later on extended until at least April 15, with residents banned from exercising further than 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) away from their homes.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, France has recorded almost 90,000 cases of coronavirus, with 7,560 of them ending in death, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200405-034
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-034
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly