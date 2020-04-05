France: Police enforce COVID-19 measures as Parisians step out for spring sun

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Parisians were seen enjoying the sun and the warm spring temperatures at some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks on Sunday amid France’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Footage filmed at Sacre Coeur shows local walking up the stairs leading to the church as well as a group of police officers performing ID checks. People walking and jogging by the Seine were also recorded.

On March 17 France imposed a total lockdown for fifteen days which has been later on extended until at least April 15, with residents banned from exercising further than 2 kilometres (1.2 miles) away from their homes.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, France has recorded almost 90,000 cases of coronavirus, with 7,560 of them ending in death, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

