France: Police fire teargas and water cannons at anti-govt. protesters in Nantes

Riot police fired water cannons and teargas to disperse anti-government protesters in Nantes, on Saturday.

Footage shows protesters running and hiding behind rubbish bins, with some seen clashing with the police.

The protest united several groups, including Yellow Vest movement members, as well as environmental protesters such as Extinction Rebellion supporters.

