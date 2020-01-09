France: Police forcibly remove protesters in Paris bus depot pension strike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

State-owned public sector operator RATP continued its strike on Thursday in Paris as police responded aggressively to a protest at Belliard Bus Depot.

The strike, which has been ongoing for a month, saw police forcibly removing protesters and throwing them on the floor, as demonstrators attempted to ‘filter’ bus departures in response to proposed pension reforms.

“The problem is that as it is a strike movement which has been going on for a long time, we have a lot of colleagues who cannot manage to live without the salary, they are financially obliged to get back behind the wheel and drive the bus,” said one bus maintenance technician.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to be assigned a full pension. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension.

