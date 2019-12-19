France: Police on trial | People & Power

For well over a year, France’s yellow vest activists have been making full use of their constitutionally enshrined right to protest against the economic policies of President Emmanuel Macron – most recently in support of a trade union standoff with the government over pension reform proposals.

But the often uncompromising response of the authorities during some of those demonstrations – in which thousands of protesters and police officers have been injured – has raised disturbing questions about the appropriate degree of force to use in maintaining public order.

Juliana Ruhfus has been to investigate claims that increasingly paramilitary-style law enforcement techniques – including the use of riot control weapons that can seriously injure those on the receiving end – are threatening to undermine France’s democratic principles.

