France: Professional ballerinas stage ballet protest outside Paris Opera House

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 30 professional ballerinas alongside musicians from the Paris Symphony Orchestra staged a protest at the famous Palais Garnier Opera House in Paris on Tuesday, to demonstrate against the government’s planned pension reforms, that would see workers in the performing arts affected by the measures.

Footage shows the dancers exhibiting and displaying their best classical moves, as they put on a show for the crowd standing right next to the stairs of the Opera House. A big banner hanging from one of the doors reading ‘Paris Opera Strike’ can also be spotted.

According to a press release by the CGT labour union’s department dedicated to the performing arts, more than 45 ballet and opera shows have been cancelled at the Paris Opera House since the strikes began, causing an economic loss of nearly €8 million ( $8.87 million) in ticket sales.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions.

The demonstrations have turned into a movement addressing wider issues such as funding for the public sector.

Video ID: 20191224-028

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191224-028

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly