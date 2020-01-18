-
France: Prosecutor asks for eight-year prison sentence for ex-priest accused of paedophilia
A prosecutor asked for a minimum of eight years in jail for former priest Bernard Preynat accussed of sexually abusing boys under the age of 16, after a four-day trial in Lyon on Friday.
Preynat allegedly said that he had also been a victim of abuse, though some of his alleged victims didn’t treat it as an excuse. Pierre-Emmanuel Germain-Thill, an alleged sexual abuse victim, stressed: “Trying to downplay the facts because he himself (Preynat) was a victim of abuses is not right. We are victims too and there are many of us, some are even dead. Their parents told us that they died because of him, what he did. He has to understand all the suffering.”
74-year-old Preynat reportedly admitted “caressing” boys between 1970s and 1990s.
He was defrocked by France’s Catholic Church in July 2019, after an internal investigation found he had committed “criminal acts of sexual character against minors under 16.”
The court is expected to announce it’s decision in March.
