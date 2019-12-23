-
France: Protesters occupy Gare de Lyon station as pension strikes drags on
Mandatory credit: Iker
Paris’ busy Gare de Lyon station was stormed by protesters who occupied the station platforms on Monday.
Protesters chanted and jumped up and down in unison as the station concourse filled up with smoke from flares let off by protesters.
The invasion came amid the ongoing pension strikes in France.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions.
The demonstrations have turned into a movement addressing wider issues such as funding for the public sector.
Mandatory credit: Iker
