France: Protesters storm finance giant BlackRock”s Paris office marking one month of strikes

A dozen railroad workers stormed the offices of the financial giant BlackRock in Paris, on Tuesday, marking one month since the start of the strike against the French government’s planned pension reform.

Protesters could be seen breaking into the building waving flags and lighting flares of red smoke.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to be assigned a full pension, stoking the fury of workers and trade unions who were already protesting against the government plans. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension. Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on January 7.

BlackRock is one of the top three shareholders in six of the seven largest oil and gas companies in the world, and among the top 10 shareholders in seven of the 10 biggest coal producers. According to media reports, protesters believe BlackRock is one of the main beneficiaries of the pension system reforms advocated by the French government.

