France: Puigdemont rallies crowd during independance speech

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont spoke in front of thousands of supporters in Perpignan on Saturday. The Catalan leader has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since 2017 after Spain issued an arrest warrant due to his role in the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

“We have come to spend the day and support the very honourable President Puigdemont and that all the prisoners and exiles be released. We want the rights that belong to us, we want to be a Catalan republic,” said one of the participants.

Carles Puigdemont took the stand to speak on the importance of coordinating actions, saying there was “so much work ahead” that could not be delayed.

The event which was organized by the Council for the Republic gathered a crowd of over 200,000 people.

Video ID: 20200229-035

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200229-035

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly