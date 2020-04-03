Share
France records 471 more virus deaths in hospitals as total toll tops 5,000

about 1 hour ago

France recorded 471 new deaths in hospitals and 884 deaths in retirement homes due to the coronavirus, the country’s chief medical adviser told a press conference on Thursday.

