France reports 987 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, total toll tops 13,000

2 hours ago

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.

