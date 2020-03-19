Share
France reports big spike in coronavirus deaths, taking toll to 264

60 mins ago

French health authorities reported 89 new deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 264 or an increase of almost 51 percent, a much more marked rise than recently seen as the country was in its second day of a lockdown aimed at containing the outbreak.

