France reports biggest daily increase in coronavirus deaths as Parisians ignore warnings

France’s Public Health Authority on Sunday reported 36 new deaths from coronavirus, taking the total to 127, and said there had been an increase of more than 1,000 cases. France is now braced for the introduction of much stricter measures to stem the spread of the virus.

