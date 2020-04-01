France reports new daily record of 509 coronavirus deaths, surpasses 4,000 deaths in total

France on Wednesday reported its highest daily number of deaths from Covid-19 since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 509 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 4,032.

