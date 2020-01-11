France: Riot police fire tear gas at pension reform march in Lyon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Riot police used tear gas at a pension reform protest attended by tens of thousands in Lyon on Saturday.

Officers charged at protesters as they marched through the eastern city. Demonstrators brought along signs, set off flares and were led in chants.

The nationwide strike, which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation. The action comes days after the government and unions resumed talks on pension reforms.

The proposed reforms would see an overhaul to the current pension system and entail the creation of a universal pension system instead of the current 42 different schemes. While the retirement age will remain at 62 years, workers will have to work until the age of 64 to receive their full pensions.

