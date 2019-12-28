France: RT correspondent injured while covering Paris protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

RT Correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij was reportedly injured while covering protests in Paris on Saturday.

Dubenskij said on Twitter that protesters had “openly [attacked]” them earlier in the day, as they were filming a protest. Dubenskij noted that her camera operator had been assaulted for “filming destruction from afar,” adding that one of the protesters “whacked me across the face for defending his right to film.”

Screams can be heard in the footage; however, the camera did not fully capture the moment of the reported attack.

Tensions were high in Paris on Saturday, as France entered the 24th day of pension-reform strikes, which coincided with the 59th consecutive week of Yellow Vest protests.

